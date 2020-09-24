Waller (knee) wasn't spotted at the start of Thursday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Waller was also listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Raiders' estimated practice report, so his status is worth monitoring in advance of Sunday's game against the Patriots. The same scenario also applies to top back Josh Jacobs (hip), and it's possible that the team is simply managing the reps of a pair of key offensive cogs. What the duo is able to do Friday, will thus be pivotal with regard to their Week 3 status'.
