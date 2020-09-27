Waller (knee) is expected to play Sunday at New England, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Waller sat out the first two practices of the week before working as a limited participant Friday to earn the questionable tag, and he's likely to suit up against the Patriots. RB Josh Jacobs (hip) is also expected to play, which would provide the Raiders with their top two offensive weapons.
