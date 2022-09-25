Waller recorded three receptions on five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Titans.

Waller finished tied for fourth in targets, and backup tight end Foster Moreau matched him. It was expected that passing volume would condense around Waller and Davante Adams with Hunter Renfrow (concussion) out. Instead, Mack Hollins led the team in targets, receptions and yards. It was a poor performance for Waller, but he still has 13 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown through three games this season.