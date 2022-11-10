Waller (hamstring) has been officially placed on IR by the Raiders.
Waller will thus miss at least four games, with his next chance to suit up for a game being Dec. 8, when the Raiders take on the Rams in Week 14. While Waller is out, Foster Moreau is in line to serve as the Raiders' top tight end, a role that gives him a degree of fantasy utility in the coming weeks.
