Waller could be a candidate to receive more targets after the Raiders released Antonio Brown on Saturday.

Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and even J.J. Nelson are the more obvious names who stand to benefit from Brown's release, but Waller's already fast-rising fantasy value could skyrocket up further with Saturday's not-so-shocking announcement. The tight end was already turning heads throughout training camp, and benefited nationally from extra coverage throughout HBO's Hard Knocks, but a lack of obvious pass catchers in Oakland almost solidifies Waller's value as a low-floor, high-ceiling option. He'll face a difficult matchup Week 1 against the Broncos, but it's not hard to envision a scenario where Waller puts together numbers similar to Jared Cook, who was the Raiders' primary pass catcher in 2018 to the tune of 68 receptions, 896 receiving yards and six touchdowns.