Waller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Waller, who didn't practice at all last week and was inactive for the team's Week 7 win over the Texans, thus has a chance to return to action in New Orleans. On the plus side for those considering the tight end in Week 8 fantasy lineups, the Raiders kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.