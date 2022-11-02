Waller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Waller was a limited participant all last week and listed as questionable, ultimately missing the 24-0 loss to New Orleans. He at least seems to be avoiding setbacks, and a return to full participation by the end of the week would have him on track for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
