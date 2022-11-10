The Raiders plan to place Waller (hamstring) on IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
We'll await official confirmation of the anticipated move, but Schefter notes that the tight end aggravated his hamstring issue and the hope is that an IR stint will give Waller the time he needs to heal up ahead of the Raiders' stretch run. In his looming absence, Foster Moreau is in line to see an expanded role in the team's passing offense.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Still limited at practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Won't play Week 9•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: True game-time decision•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Likely to miss third straight game•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Manages another limited practice•