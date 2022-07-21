Waller reported to training camp and isn't holding out, though his contract may need to be addressed soon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Waller has two years remaining on his contract, with base salaries of $6.25 million in both 2022 and 2023. That makes him one of the better bargains in the league apart from players on rookie contracts -- a result of signing an extension fairly early on in his 2019 breakout season. Waller then had an even better year in 2020 (1,196 yards, nine TDs), before injuries limited him to 11 games and 665 yards last season. He'll turn 30 in September, but it won't come as any surprise if the Raiders give him an extension or pay raise to increase his compensation for the upcoming season. Waller does have more target competition than in past years, following Hunter Renfrow's 2021 breakout and the Raiders' offseason trade for Davante Adams.