Waller (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Waller likely will be a limited participant after not practicing at all last week and missing a 38-20 win over Houston. His availability at the beginning of the week hints at a return for Sunday's game in New Orleans, though he'll still need to make it through practice without suffering a setback -- no guarantee when dealing with a hamstring injury, especially after he dealt with a similar issue this July/August.