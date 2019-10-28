Raiders' Darren Waller: Salvages day with touchdown grab
Waller caught two of eight targets for 11 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Raiders.
Waller received lots of attention from the Houston defense on the day as he hauled in just a quarter of the passes sent his way. Luckily, one of his two grabs produced an eight-yard touchdown, which salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. Although Waller hadn't reached the end zone prior to last week, he's scored three times in his last two games to add another dimension to his fantasy utility. He'll look to continue his breakout campaign next Sunday at home against the Lions.
