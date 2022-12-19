Waller caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.
Seeing his first action since Week 5 after recovering from hamstring issues, the tight end was eased into the lineup and split reps with Foster Moreau, but Waller still made an impact by catching a 25-yard TD from Derek Carr in the second quarter. With the injury further behind him, Waller's volume could grow in Week 16 against a Steelers defense that's been stingy lately against TEs.
