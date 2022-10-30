Waller (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, will test his injury in pregame warmups before the Raiders decide on his status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders are seemingly treating Waller as a game-time call leading up to the contest's 1 p.m. ET start time, with more clarity on the tight end's status likely to arrive when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If Waller finds himself inactive or if he suits up Sunday but is available only in a limited capacity, Foster Moreau would be in line to play the majority of the snaps at tight end.