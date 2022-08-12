Waller (undisclosed) told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com he should be ready to practice next week.
Waller has been out since at least the beginning of August, presumably with an undisclosed injury. It sounds like he doesn't consider it serious, but fantasy managers will still feel much better once he actually gets back on the practice field. Waller won't be playing in Sunday's preseason game against Minnesota.
