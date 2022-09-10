Waller agreed to three-year, $51 million contract extension Saturday with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The new deal keeps the Pro Bowler with the Raiders through the 2027 season, but more importantly pays Waller among the upper echelon of players at his position. The 30-year-old missed a solid chunk of training camp and preseason with a hamstring injury that some suggested could have been a way to enact a stealth holdout, but the issue was resolved just before the end of August with Waller practicing at full health over the last two weeks. Expect the star pass catcher to once again see a lion's share of the targets even with All-Pro wideout Davante Adams now in the fold.