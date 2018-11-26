Waller signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Waller is expected to receive an opportunity to play at some point this season, but is unlikely to see a notable offensive workload behind top-TE Jared Cook. A 2015 sixth-round pick, Waller was suspended for the entire 2017 season and will attempt to get his career back on track in Oakland. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound converted wideout could be an intriguing option for a Raiders team looking toward the future.

