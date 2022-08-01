Waller (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at Monday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
The tight end was also absent from Sunday's session, so until added information regarding the nature of his absence is provided, we'll consider Waller day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Jaguars.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Reports to camp•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Leads team in receiving•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Cleared for playoff opener•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as limited again•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Limited at walkthrough•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Fails to produce on nine targets•