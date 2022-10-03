Waller caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

Davante Adams dominated the Las Vegas passing game in this one and was on the other end of almost 54 percent of Derek Carr's passing yards, but Waller's usage remains disappointing after he signed a big contract extension right before the season began. He's seen six targets or less in three of four games so far and has managed only 48 yards over the last two contests, but the tight end may need to step up his production significantly in Week 5 against Kansas City.