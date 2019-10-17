Raiders' Darren Waller: Snags three-year extension

Waller and the Raiders agreed on an extension that is expected to keep him under contract through the 2023 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, the deal is expected to be worth around $9 million per season after his would-be restricted free agent year following the 2019 season. Waller has made a remarkable journey back from a battle with addiction, and was originally signed off the Ravens' practice squad last November by the Raiders. The 27-year-old has established himself as a go-to guy for the Silver and Black this season, catching 37 of 42 targets for 359 yards through five games. It's likely more specifics surrounding the deal will become available in the coming days, but the Raiders were able to lock up their breakout tight end for the next three seasons.