Coach Josh McDaniels wouldn't commit either way on potentially activating Waller (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

Waller was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but the Raiders are under no obligation to bring the tight end back this week. McDaniels wants to see how Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) hold up in practice Friday before making a decision on either pass catcher. If Waller's activated for his first action since Week 5, he would have plenty of upside against a Patriots defense that's allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends. Should Waller remain sidelined, Foster Moreau would presumably draw another start.