Waller (hamstring) remained limited at practice Wednesday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Colts has yet to be determined. "Hopefully, we take another step forward," coach Josh McDaniels said of the tight end on Wednesday. "It's very difficult to predict some of these things...muscles are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill, one of his certain top traits, obviously, is his ability to run and open up and go." If Waller is unable to return to action this weekend, Foster Moreau would be in line to continue to see added snaps in Week 10.