Raiders' Darren Waller: Strong effort in Oakland finale

Waller caught eight of 10 targets for 122 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

In the Raiders' final game in Oakland, the tight end led the team in catches, targets and yards, a fitting tribute to past franchise greats like Dave Casper and Todd Christensen. Waller topped 1,000 receiving yards on the season with his final grab, becoming only the second TE in the club's history to accomplish that feat -- Christensen did it three times between 1983 and 1986. Waller will take aim at Christensen's franchise record 1,247 yards over the final two games, including next Sunday's road clash with a Falcons defense that just saw George Kittle rack up 134 yards against it in Week 15.