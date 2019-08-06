Waller (shoulder) took part in individual drills Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The report adds that the Raiders plan to hold Waller out of intrasquad practices with Rams. On the plus side, however, Eddie Paskal of the team's official site notes that Waller -- who is listed as the Raiders' top tight end on their posted depth chart -- has been "one of the team's most reliable playmakers" in training camp. The 26-year-old was limited to six catches in four games with Oakland last season, but with Jared Cook no longer in the mix, there's an opportunity for the athletic Waller to carve out out a key role in the team's passing offense in 2019.

