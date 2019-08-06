Raiders' Darren Waller: Takes part in individual drills
Waller (shoulder) took part in individual drills Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The report adds that the Raiders plan to hold Waller out of intrasquad practices with Rams. On the plus side, however, Eddie Paskal of the team's official site notes that Waller -- who is listed as the Raiders' top tight end on their posted depth chart -- has been "one of the team's most reliable playmakers" in training camp. The 26-year-old was limited to six catches in four games with Oakland last season, but with Jared Cook no longer in the mix, there's an opportunity for the athletic Waller to carve out out a key role in the team's passing offense in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...