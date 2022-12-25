Waller gathered in four of five targets for 58 yards during Saturday's 13-10 defeat in Pittsburgh.

In his second outing back after logging eight consecutive DNPs due to a hamstring issue, Waller paced the Raiders in catches and receiving yards while finishing third in targets. The performance was a small bright spot in a passing game that managed just 143 net yards, which was aided by a game-high 34-yard gain that helped set up a successful Daniel Carlson field-goal attempt just before halftime. Waller's outlook for Week 17 doesn't look great, either, with the 49ers' No. 1 ranked defense coming to Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 1.