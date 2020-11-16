Waller secured three of his five targets for 37 receiving yards during Sunday's 37-12 win against the Broncos.

Derek Carr and the Raiders only ended up completing 16 passes on the afternoon, deciding instead to lean upon a second-half lead and a ground attack that averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 41 attempts. Waller paced Las Vegas in both targets and receiving yards during Sunday's divisional win, though within Raiders' 19th-ranked pass attack he's now been held to 50 or fewer receiving yards in five consecutive outings. The touchdown production has been consistent for Waller, however, as he has compiled three over his past five games heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs' sixth-ranked pass defense.