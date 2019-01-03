Waller hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Waller logged a season-high 15 offensive snaps during the Raiders' season finale behind starter Jared Cook as the former totaled 75 yards on six catches in four contests with the silver and black in 2018. Waller would be inexpensive to keep on the roster in 2019, though he'll likely need to earn his spot with the Raiders expected to make an effort to re-sign Cook.