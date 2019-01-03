Raiders' Darren Waller: Three catches in season finale
Waller hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Waller logged a season-high 15 offensive snaps during the Raiders' season finale behind starter Jared Cook as the former totaled 75 yards on six catches in four contests with the silver and black in 2018. Waller would be inexpensive to keep on the roster in 2019, though he'll likely need to earn his spot with the Raiders expected to make an effort to re-sign Cook.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...