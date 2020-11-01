Waller reeled in five of his six targets for 28 receiving yards during Sunday's 16-6 win against the Browns.

Las Vegas managed just 112 yards and one touchdown through the air during Week 8 as the Raiders took charge on the ground, pounding the rock 45 times for 208 yards. Waller at least still garnered a team high in targets, though his receiving yardage total was his lowest of the year other than a two-catch, nine-yard day against New England in Week 3. An upcoming matchup against the Chargers isn't especially encouraging, as Los Angeles entered its Sunday matchup against Denver allowing the sixth-lowest reception total (26) to opposing tight ends.