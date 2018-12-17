Waller caught his lone target for 44 yards and rushed for 21 yards on one carry during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Waller racked up 65 total yards in just nine offensive snaps during what was only his second contest with the Raiders this season, having been signed in late November. The tight end's role in the offense figures to remain limited, however, as both Derek Carrier and Lee Smith were dealt at least seven snaps each behind starter Jared Cook.