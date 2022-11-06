Waller (hamstring) is a true game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, and the Raiders could opt for caution, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waller, who is officially listed as questionable, is reportedly closing in on a return after having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. Rapoport notes that Las Vegas' primary concern is an aggravation for Waller if he retakes the field before being 100 percent healthy, so while the standout tight end's status will need to be monitored as Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff nears, fantasy managers may want to consider Foster Moreau as a potential pivot option.