Raiders' Darren Waller: Undergoes thumb surgery

Waller had thumb surgery Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear when Waller sustained this injury, but it surely didn't hinder him in the season finale, as he caught six passes for 107 yards -- his fifth game with 100-plus receiving yards. Waller was a late-round steal for fantasy purposes this year, as he finished with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020 season when the Raiders move to Las Vegas.

