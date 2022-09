Waller caught four passes for 79 yards on six targets against the Chargers on Sunday.

Waller did his part and his box score is clean at a glance, but he didn't get involved until late in the game, catching three of his four receptions in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were rewarded a loss for this approach, so perhaps they might try to get Waller going earlier in future games after Davante Adams claimed 17 of Vegas' 35 targets. The Raiders face Arizona in Week 2.