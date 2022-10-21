Waller (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Waller, who didn't practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action in Week 8 versus the Saints. In his absence this weekend, look for Foster Moreau -- who doesn't carry a Week 7 injury designation -- to handle added tight ends snaps and targets versus Houston.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Misses another practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Not practicing•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Won't return Monday•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Exits with hamstring issue•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Limited by shoulder issue•