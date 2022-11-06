Waller (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Even though Waller managed limited participation in practice all week before taking a questionable tag into Sunday, the Raiders are choosing to exercise caution by holding the tight end out for a third consecutive game. Waller hasn't experienced any reported setbacks in his recovery from the injury, but Las Vegas is seemingly fearful that having the 30-year-old play at less than 100 percent health could result in an aggravation that would sideline him for a longer period of time. Foster Moreau should continue to serve as the Raiders' top tight end this week, but Waller should have a decent chance at making it back for Las Vegas' Week 10 matchup with the Colts if he remains free of setbacks during the team's upcoming practices.
More News
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: True game-time decision•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Likely to miss third straight game•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Manages another limited practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Remains limited in practice•
-
Raiders' Darren Waller: Inactive Sunday•