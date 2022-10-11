Waller (hamstring) was seen in street clothes on the Raiders' sideline and will not return to Monday's game against the Chiefs, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Waller will finish Week 5 without a catch after exiting with a hamstring injury during the first half Monday. The star tight end now will have two weeks to recover before Las Vegas' next game against the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 23. With Waller out and Foster Moreau (knee) inactive, expect Jesper Horsted to step in as the Raiders' No. 1 tight end.