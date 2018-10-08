Worley amassed eight tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers.

Worley had the highest defensive snap count of any Raiders cornerback in his return from a four-game suspension, while starter Gareon Conley was benched due to early struggles. Worley nearly led the team in tackles during his first game with Oakland, so he could be busy again versus the Seahawks in Week 6.