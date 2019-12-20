Play

Worley (neck) does not have an injury tag for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Worley upgraded to a full practice Friday after two limited sessions earlier in the week. He'll return after missing just one game.

More News

