Worley is believed to have a strained Achilles and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Worley had three solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over the Lions, but he was limited to a season-low 77 percent of defensive snaps due to the injury. The 24-year-old won't have much time to recover for Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.