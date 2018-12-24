Worley (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Worley was initially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos, and was a limited participant in practice all week, but now lands on season-ending injured reserve. Expect Nick Nelson and Bene Benwikere to see a notable uptick in snaps throughout the final two games of the season.

