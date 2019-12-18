Raiders' Daryl Worley: Limited in practice Wednesday
Worley (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Worley missed his first game of the season due to a neck injury Week 15, but Wednesday's limited practice session represents a step in the right direction. The fourth-year pro is reportedly transitioning to safety, but it remains to be seen if he'll manage to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday.
