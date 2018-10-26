Worley (ankle) carries the questionable tag going into Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Worley was a late addition to the injury report, getting in a limited practice Friday. Coach Jon Gruden said that Worley sustained the injury in practice Friday and that he doesn't believe it to be serious. The third-year pro logged 111 defensive snaps in the last two games.

