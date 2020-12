Worley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Worley played in Thursday's loss to the Chargers, posting seven tackles and a pass breakup over 37 snaps (56 percent). Since then, he either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. Worley will need to clear COVID-19 protocols in order to play in next Saturday's game against the Dolphins.