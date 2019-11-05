Play

Worley (ankle) did not participate in Monday's estimated practice.

Worley is dealing with a left ankle injury suffered during Sunday's win over the Lions. He underwent an MRI on Monday, the results of which have yet to be disclosed. With a matchup against the Chargers coming up Thursday, the 24-year-old is facing a short week of recovery.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories