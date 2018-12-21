Worley (shoulder) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Worley has now dealt with shoulder injuries on two separate occasions this season but has yet to miss a game. His practice status this upcoming weekend will give an indication of if he is trending towards suiting up Monday against the Broncos. If Worley is forced to sit out, Rashaan Melvin and Nick Nelson stand in line to see increased work at cornerback.

More News
Our Latest Stories