Worley (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Worley played almost every snap in Week 14's loss to the Titans, so he may have started to feel the effects of this injury during the following days. It's not a good sign that he's unable to practice to start the week, but he still has two more sessions to get back onto the field. Nevin Lawson would likely be the primary beneficiary in Week 15 against the Jaguars if Worley can't go.

