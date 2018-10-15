Worley recorded five tackles (five solo), two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Worley drew the start at cornerback over Gareon Conley, who'd been benched after just 13 snaps during a Week 5 loss to the Chargers. Worley produced with a handful of tackles to go along with a pick, but the Raiders' defense allowed Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson to throw for three touchdowns. Next up is Andrew Luck and the Colts in Week 8 following a Week 7 bye.