Raiders' Daryl Worley: Questionable for Monday
Worley (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Worley was a limited participant at practice this week as he's battled shoulder issues on-and-off since late October. The 24-year-old missed the first four weeks of the season due to a suspension but has since played in all 10 games for the Raiders. Nick Nelson and Bene Benwikere could see heavily increased roles against Denver with starting cornerback Gareon Conley (concussion) also questionable.
