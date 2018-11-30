Raiders' Daryl Worley: Questionable for Sunday
Worley (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Worley has practiced on a limited basis all week, and appears to be truly questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Chiefs. With Leon Hall (back) having been placed on injured reserve Friday, Worley will start at left cornerback if he's able to suit up Week 13.
