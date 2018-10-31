Raiders' Daryl Worley: Questionable for Week 9
Worley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the 49ers, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Worley sustained the injury against the Colts in Week 8. The short week doesn't make his recovery any easier, but Worley was able to log limited practices Monday and Tuesday. In three games since returning from a suspension, Worley has 16 tackles (15 solo). If Worley misses time on the field, Leon Hall and Rashaan Melvin would be next in line.
More News
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Will play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Listed as questionable for Week 8•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Notches interception in Week 6 loss•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Busy in return from suspension•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Returns from suspension•
-
Raiders' Daryl Worley: Suspended four games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...