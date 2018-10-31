Worley (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the 49ers, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Worley sustained the injury against the Colts in Week 8. The short week doesn't make his recovery any easier, but Worley was able to log limited practices Monday and Tuesday. In three games since returning from a suspension, Worley has 16 tackles (15 solo). If Worley misses time on the field, Leon Hall and Rashaan Melvin would be next in line.