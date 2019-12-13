Play

Worley (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Worley is apparently making the transition to safety, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, but he appeared to mostly be on the sideline at Friday's practice. The 24-year-old has started all 13 games this season, so the move to safety is certainly somewhat of a surprise.

