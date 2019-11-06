Worley (ankle) won't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Worley underwent an MRI following Sunday's win against the Lions, and it appears he's in the clear after two days of limited practice. The fourth-year pro will start opposite rookie Trayvon Mullen and work to shut down Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

